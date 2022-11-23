15 freeway
A 33-year-old male was killed after walking on I-15 Freeway into path of Dodge Challenger in Barstow
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old male was killed after walking into the path of a Dodge Challenger in Barstow, officials said.
On November 18, 2022, at approximately 9:12 PM, the Barstow Dispatch Center received a
call of a pedestrian wearing dark clothing, walking within traffic lanes of northbound Interstate 15, south of E. Main Street, within Barstow City limits, the California Highway Patrol confirmed in a press release.
As officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area were responding, additional callers reported the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at approximately 9:15 PM. Upon arrival, it was determined a 33-year-old male from Santa Maria, CA, was on foot within the traffic lanes of northbound Interstate 15.
A 64-year-old male from Dinuba, CA was operating the 2010 Dodge Challenger northbound on Interstate 15, south of E. Main Street.
For reasons unknown, the pedestrian walked within the path of the Dodge and was struck by the Dodge.
Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and immediately began life-saving measures as they transported the 33-year-old male to Barstow Community Hospital. Subsequently, the 33-year-old male was pronounced deceased at Barstow Community Hospital, according to the report.
At this time, it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs are considered to be a contributing factor in
this crash. This crash is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Barstow
Area. If you have additional information regarding this crash, please contact the California
Highway Patrol Barstow Area office at (760) 255-5900.
