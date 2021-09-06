93-year-old woman missing in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 93-year-old woman.

Hatsue DiMaggio left for a walk in the Skyline Ranch area at approximately 12:30 pm and has not returned. The Skyline Ranch area around Sitting Bull and Apple Valley Roads.

Sheriff’s officials said it is not uncommon for her to walk several miles a day but the family is concerned she may be lost.

Hatsue is an Asian female who is 4 ft 10 inches tall and weighs 88 lbs. She has white shoulder-length hair and was wearing a gray/green long sleeve shirt, gray pants, possibly a navy blue hat, and was carrying a brown purse.

If anyone has seen Hatsue please call Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760)956-5001 and reference report number 182104119.

