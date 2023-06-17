911 call in Phelan ends in arrests for attempted murder and child cruelty

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man and woman were arrested for attempted murder and child cruelty after deputies responded to a 911 call in the community of Phelan.

It happened on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 2:29 a.m., in the 5300 Block of South Street.

Sheriff’s officials said that when deputies arrived, they located a 34-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the pelvic area.

The suspect left the residence before deputies arrived, and the victim was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Several children were found living at the residence with their mother, 33-year-old Jasmine Rodriguez.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Staci Parks, “the residence was found to house a marijuana grow and was in deplorable condition. The children were turned over to the custody of San Bernardino County Child and Family Services.”

Rodriguez was arrested for cruelty to a child and was booked at High Desert Detention Center. Deputies identified the suspect as 30-year-old Pepi Carr, a resident of Phelan.

“Deputy J. Guzman located Carr near Palmdale Road and Windermere Road in Phelan. A shotgun and ammunition were also located,” stated Parks.

Pepi Carr was arrested for attempted murder and booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. Waters, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)