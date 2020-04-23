90 degree weather expected in the Victor Valley this week

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Temperatures across the southland are heating up and Thursday through Saturday are forecasted to be the hottest days of the week.

The National Weather Service extended forecast is showing temperatures in the Victor Valley will be in the high ’80s to low 90’s for the rest of this week and into next week.

According to the NWS, “many inland valleys will be well in the 90s, with the lower deserts around 100. Sunday and Monday will be slightly cooler for the coast and valleys, but deserts will continue to be warm.”

A developing west wind could bring wind gust as high as 25 mph to the area on Thursday night. 5-10 mph winds can be expected through Saturday.

Below are a few tips courtesy of the NWS: Plan > Prepare > Act

The warmer weather prompted the agency to issue a Heat Advisory beginning at 11:00 am on Friday through 6:00 pm on Saturday.

Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles. Look before you lock!

Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Avoid consumption of alcohol and caffeine, but drink extra water.

Keep pets indoors or provide plenty of shade and water.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose clothing.

