90-degree weather expected by Saturday in the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A substantial warmup is on the way for the Victor Valley this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the hottest days west of the mountains are expected to be on Saturday, when inland areas could see highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

High temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees, locally 20 degrees in the Inland Empire, above average.

The NWS reminds people to avoid working outdoors if possible and stay hydrated!

(Heat safety tips for pets courtesy of the NWS)

