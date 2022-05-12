All News
90-degree weather expected by Saturday in the Victor Valley
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A substantial warmup is on the way for the Victor Valley this weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, the hottest days west of the mountains are expected to be on Saturday, when inland areas could see highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
High temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees, locally 20 degrees in the Inland Empire, above average.
The NWS reminds people to avoid working outdoors if possible and stay hydrated!
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
26-year-old Victorville man shot and killed in Barstow, suspect at large
-
All News6 days ago
Central Road in Apple Valley closed due to fatal motorcycle crash investigation
-
All News6 days ago
37-year-old man arrested after inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Apple Valley Gas Mart robbed Wednesday evening
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Victor Valley residents can pick up a free reusable propane cylinder on May 14th
-
All News7 days ago
Woman arrested after throwing bricks through the Apple Valley Police Department windows
-
All News5 days ago
Driver airlifted after crash on Air Expressway and Nevada Avenue in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
2 injured after car flies off I-15 freeway and overturns in Oak Hills