All News
9 people involved in multi-vehicle crash in Phelan Monday morning
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Nine people were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Phelan Monday.
It happened at 11:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Phelan Road, just east of Wilson Ranch Road.
San Bernardino County Fire arrived onscene and located five vehicles with major damage: a white Ford F350 hauling a trailer, a white Nissan Frontier, a white Tesla, a black Subaru Legacy, and a white Chevy Trailblazer.
All occupants of the vehicles declined medical treatment.
Several tow trucks were requested to clear the vehicles from the scene. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies were at the scene assisting with traffic control.
The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol – Victorville Station.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
Sheriff’s Department sends warning to semi truck drivers that thieves are targeting a costly part
-
All News4 days ago
Human remains including skull found by a man walking his dog in Barstow
-
All News4 days ago
40-year-old man arrested after committing a string of crimes in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Mom says daughter, age 9, remains hospitalized after hit and run on 7th street in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Hesperia man arrested for the murder of Ramon Pettis in old town Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Deputies recognized after collectively arresting 531 car thieves, and recovering almost 800 vehicles
-
All News5 days ago
Pickup truck hits two houses on Avalon Ave in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Lucerne Valley man, 32, arrested after pursuit in a stolen vehicle