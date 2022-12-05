9 people involved in multi-vehicle crash in Phelan Monday morning

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Nine people were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Phelan Monday.

It happened at 11:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Phelan Road, just east of Wilson Ranch Road.

San Bernardino County Fire arrived onscene and located five vehicles with major damage: a white Ford F350 hauling a trailer, a white Nissan Frontier, a white Tesla, a black Subaru Legacy, and a white Chevy Trailblazer.

All occupants of the vehicles declined medical treatment.

Several tow trucks were requested to clear the vehicles from the scene. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies were at the scene assisting with traffic control.

The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol – Victorville Station.

