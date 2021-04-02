9-month-old severely injured, mother arrested in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 21-year-old woman was arrested in Victorville after her 9-month-old daughter was found to have severe injuries caused by child abuse, officials said.

On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, medical staff at Loma Linda University Medical Center (LLUMC) contacted detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children (CAC), and informed them a child with severe injuries has been admitted.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “doctors at LLUMC determined the injuries were caused by non-accidental trauma, consistent with child abuse.”



At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives determined the victim was in the care of her mother, Kamara Williams, at a residence in Victorville. Detectives determined Williams caused the injuries to the victim, officials said.

On April 1, 2021, Williams was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center for violation of PC 273a(a) Willful Cruelty to a Child with bail set at $100,000.



If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Mike Bell at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

