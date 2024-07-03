86-Year-Old Victorville Woman Passes Away Following June 12 Accident

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 86-year-old Victorville resident, Evangeline Loredo, has passed away due to injuries sustained in a single-vehicle car accident on June 12, 2024.

According to Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez, Loredo was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 75-year-old male.

Rodriguez said the accident occurred at the intersection of Luna Road and Amargosa Road. While attempting a left turn from Luna onto Amargosa, the driver struck a block wall.

Both Loredo and the driver were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

“There is no information on the condition of the male or if he was discharged from the hospital,” stated Rodriguez.

According to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office, Evangeline passed away on June 28th at Loma Linda University Medical Center with the manner of death listed as traffic.





