86-year-old man dies after Sunday morning crash on Highway 18 in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 86-year-old man died after a Sunday morning traffic collision in the Town of Apple Valley.

It happened on January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:03 am, deputies from the Apple Valley Station, and rescue personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash.

The crash occurred on State Highway 18 at the intersection with Flathead Road in the Town of Apple Valley.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Deputies determined a black 2015 Dodge Challenger was westbound on State Highway 18 approaching Flathead Road and a red 2016 Kia Sorento was northbound on Flathead Road approaching State Highway 18.

According to sheriff’s officials, “it is currently unknown which vehicle failed to stop at the red traffic light causing the two vehicles to crash in the intersection.”

The driver of the Kia was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The San Bernardino County Coroner identified him as Byron Weekly, a resident of Apple Valley.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigative Team (M.A.I.T) arrived and are conducting an investigation.

All lanes of State Highway 18 between Kiowa Road and Dale Evans Parkway were closed for about 2 hours while investigators processed the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy R. Grissom at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

