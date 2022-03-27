All News
85-year-old woman dies weeks after crashing in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 85-year-old Victorville woman hospitalized after she was involved in a crash over two weeks ago, passed away at a hospital on Friday.
The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Margaret Jean Barrett.
According to the coroner’s reports, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 2:38 pm, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to the intersection of Amethyst Road and Glengarry Drive in Victorville for a vehicle collision.
Victorville City Fire arrived and requested two ambulances to the scene and a helicopter to land at Desert Valley. Mercy 2 accepted the flight and subsequently airlifted the patient to a trauma center.
Coroner officials said Margaret was later pronounced dead as an inpatient at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center on Friday, March 25th at 9:11 am, coroner officials reported.
The investigation into the collision is being handled by the Victorville Police Department.
