84-year-old Adelanto man killed in single-vehicle crash
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 84-year-old Adelanto man was killed in a single-vehicle traffic collision in Victorville.
It happened at about 12:58 am, on Friday, July 30, 2021, when the vehicle driven by Joseph De Rosa collided into a cement pillar near D Street and I-15 north freeway off-ramp.
Deputies arrived at the scene and located the unresponsive driver suffering from major injuries, Despite life saving-measures Joseph was pronounced deceased.
Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle was traveling west on D Street and for unknown reasons collided into a cement pillar. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Deputy T. Wetzel or C. Bennington at the Victorville Police Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
