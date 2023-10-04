83-year-old man with dementia ID’d as pedestrian killed on 15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 83-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on the 15 freeway by a Walmart tractor-trailer was identified as Henry Y. Rodriguez, a resident of Henderson.

On October 1, 2023, at approximately 3:00 AM, a male driver, age 56, was operating a 2021 Freightliner on Interstate 15 southbound, north of S. Stoddard Wells Road.

Meanwhile, the pedestrian, who had a history of dementia, was walking on the asphalt shoulder of the same road.

For reasons unknown, the pedestrian entered the #3 southbound lane and was struck by the front of the Walmart Freightliner, which the driver was unable to avoid. Sadly, the pedestrian passed away at the scene due to fatal injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner was unharmed, and drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the incident.

Officer J. Griggs is investigating the collision and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.

