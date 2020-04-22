83 new positive COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths reported in San Bernardino County Tuesday

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — As of April 21, 2020, 1,489 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in San Bernardino County, including 67 deaths.

The average age of confirmed cases is 50 years old (range: 0-103 years), stated county health officials.

The overall number of patients tested in the county is at 13, 928 with 10.7% of those people testing positive.

Number of cases by location in the Victor Valley:

Wrightwood – 1

Fort Irwin – 2

Pinon Hills – 2

Phelan – 3

Oak Hills – 7

Barstow – 10

Adelanto – 14

Apple Valley – 19

Hesperia – 46

Victorville – 68

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Victor Valley increased by 17 for a total of 172 positive cases.

Residents of San Bernardino County may call the COVID-19 hotline for general information and resources about the virus.(909) 387-3911

Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The hotline is NOT for medical calls. If you are feeling sick, please contact your health care providers or 9-1-1. If you have questions about social services, please call 2-1-1.

