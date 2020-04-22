All NewsFeaturedSan Bernardino

83 new positive COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths reported in San Bernardino County Tuesday

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — As of April 21, 2020, 1,489 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in San Bernardino County, including 67 deaths.

The average age of confirmed cases is 50 years old (range: 0-103 years), stated county health officials.

The overall number of patients tested in the county is at 13, 928 with 10.7% of those people testing positive.

Number of cases by location in the Victor Valley:

  • Wrightwood – 1
  • Fort Irwin – 2
  • Pinon Hills – 2
  • Phelan – 3
  • Oak Hills – 7
  • Barstow – 10
  • Adelanto – 14
  • Apple Valley – 19
  • Hesperia – 46
  • Victorville – 68

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Victor Valley increased by 17 for a total of 172 positive cases.

Residents of San Bernardino County may call the COVID-19 hotline for general information and resources about the virus.(909) 387-3911
Monday through Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The hotline is NOT for medical calls. If you are feeling sick, please contact your health care providers or 9-1-1. If you have questions about social services, please call 2-1-1.

