83 new positive COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths reported in San Bernardino County Tuesday
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — As of April 21, 2020, 1,489 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in San Bernardino County, including 67 deaths.
The average age of confirmed cases is 50 years old (range: 0-103 years), stated county health officials.
The overall number of patients tested in the county is at 13, 928 with 10.7% of those people testing positive.
Number of cases by location in the Victor Valley:
- Wrightwood – 1
- Fort Irwin – 2
- Pinon Hills – 2
- Phelan – 3
- Oak Hills – 7
- Barstow – 10
- Adelanto – 14
- Apple Valley – 19
- Hesperia – 46
- Victorville – 68
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Victor Valley increased by 17 for a total of 172 positive cases.
Residents of San Bernardino County may call the COVID-19 hotline for general information and resources about the virus.(909) 387-3911
Monday through Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The hotline is NOT for medical calls. If you are feeling sick, please contact your health care providers or 9-1-1. If you have questions about social services, please call 2-1-1.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.