82-year-old man hospitalized after a crash in Apple Valley dies nearly two weeks later

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 82-year-old man hospitalized after a traffic accident in Apple Valley died from his injuries nearly two weeks later.

The San Bernardino County Coroners Office identified the deceased man as Percy James Moore, a resident of Apple Valley.

On Monday, March 21, 2022, at 5:25 PM, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to the intersection of Rimrock Road and Corwin Road in Apple Valley for a two-vehicle traffic collision.

Firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift the injured elderly male. He was rushed by ambulance to St. Mary’s and flown to a trauma center.

Coroner officials said Percy died as an inpatient at Loma Linda University Medical Center on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2:30 pm.

VVNG reached out to sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban about the crash, however, she had no details available for release.

The accident investigation is being handled by the Apple Valley Police Department.

