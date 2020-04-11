810 positive coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County, 25 deaths

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — According to the latest numbers, 810 people in San Bernardino County have tested positive for COVID-19 and 25 deaths are attributed to the virus.

The number of people tested in the county is now at 7,877 with 10.3% of those people testing positive.

Males account for 48% of the test, females for 51.5%, and 0.5% are of an unknown sex, according to the county’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

People between the ages of 18-49-years-old make up 378 positive tests and 233 for people between the ages of 50-64.

The total number of positive cases in the Victor Valley is now at 93. Below are the cases by cities in the HD.

Victorville – 35 Hesperia – 29 Apple Valley – 10 Barstow – 8 Adelanto – 4 Oak Hills – 3 Fort Irwin – 2 Phelan – 1 Wrightwood – 1

County health officials said they are actively pursuing testing resources for COVID-19 both domestically and internationally in order to increase capacity for community testing.

“We understand the high demand for COVID-19 testing in our county and we are making every effort to organize drive-through events throughout the county,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We are working closely with state and federal partners and exploring all avenues to increase testing capacity, despite a nationwide challenge with shortage of supplies.”

The process has required research and evaluation that has resulted in several pending orders for thousands of serology (antibody) and extraction test kits for use throughout the county, officials said.

The County continues to receive testing supplies from commercial laboratories to support drive-thru test sites.

New test kit products are evaluated on a daily basis and the County is confident that even more testing solutions will be available in the near future.

San Bernardino County residents who display symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough and shortness of breath can get tested at five upcoming specimen-collection events through the end of April.

San Bernardino County residents who have had COVID-19 symptoms over the last two weeks can make an appointment on the COVID-19 website sbcovid19.com when the appointment window for each event opens.

The following drive-through testing events are currently scheduled, weather permitting:

CRAFTON HILLS COLLEGE – APRIL 11TH FROM 10AM – 1PM:

11711 Sand Canyon Rd., Yucaipa

(Event organized by the City of Yucaipa with support from the county. Information: http://yucaipa.org/)

MONTCLAIR PLACE:

5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, Montclair

April 14

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fox Farm Lot – 41850 Garstin Dr., Big Bear Lake

April 17

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(Because of hazardous conditions, it is strongly recommended that only mountain residents attend the Big Bear Lake event).

COPPER MOUNTAIN COLLEGE:

6162 Rotary Way, Joshua Tree

April 22

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LoanMart Field (“Quakes stadium”) – 8408 Rochester Ave., Rancho Cucamonga

April 27

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

