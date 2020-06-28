800-ton pile of hay catches fire in Hinkley

HINKLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to an 800 ton pile of hay on fire in the community of Hinkley.

It happened at about 6:30 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the 26000 block of Community Blvd.

County firefighters tweeted about the incident and said crews were working on fire attack and exposure protection. According to the twee, a dozer hand, and additional crews had been requested to assist with the hay fire.

Officials said the fire was contained to two large hay piles and crews would remain on scene for extended mop-up. County fires response included five water trucks, three engines, two Chiefs, a dozer and hand crew also remained committed to the incident.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to a hay fire in the community of Hinkley. (Photo courtesy SBCoFD//Twitter)

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to a hay fire in the community of Hinkley. (Photo courtesy SBCoFD//Twitter)

