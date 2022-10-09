80-year-old woman mauled to death Thursday morning in Baldy Mesa 

BALDY MESA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 80-year-old woman was mauled to death by two dogs on Friday morning.

It happened on October 7, 2022, at approximately 11:09 a.m., in the area of Vinton Street and Mesa Road in Baldy Mesa.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded and found the elderly victim identified as Soon Han unresponsive in the roadway.

According to a sheriff’s news release, investigators believe Han was out for a walk when she was attacked by two dogs from a nearby home. Han suffered major injuries during the attack and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials said the dog owner was located and is cooperating with the investigation.

San Bernardino County Animal Control responded to the location and took custody of the dogs. The dogs, both of Dogo Argentino breed, will be held until the investigation is complete and a vicious dog hearing takes place.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy C. Fox at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, at (760) 552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME

