80-100 mph wind gusts possible overnight; Followed by cold air, rain, and snow this week

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The US National Weather Service said damaging 80-100 mph winds are expected to occur Tuesday night into Wednesday followed by a series of 3 storms that will produce heavy rain and snow through Saturday.

According to the agency, the strongest winds will occur across the mountains, deserts, and coastal waters. They will continue to increase through the rest of this evening and peak overnight.

“Winds this strong & widespread don’t happen very often, so please use caution: travel will be very dangerous in the wind, especially for high-profile vehicles,” stated the agency.

(The agency said this wind/cold event happens every 5-10 years. Peak gusts for the mountains and deserts will reach 80-100 mph and 60 mph for the coast and valleys. — NWS)

The high-wind warning that poses a significant threat to life or property remains in effect from 1:00 pm, February 21, until 1:00 pm Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect from Tuesday night through Saturday for the San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego County Mountains, and Santa Ana Mountains.

For Thursday through Saturday, an atmospheric river takes aim at Southern California, leading to widespread moderate to heavy rain, with the heaviest expected to occur on Friday. Heavy mountain snow will also be possible Thu-Sat, generally above 5000 feet.

The low temperatures for the Hesperia/Oak Hills area this week will reach a low of about 28 degrees with a high into the low 40s.

The NWS San Diego said temperatures for the valleys through the deserts will be 15-25 degrees below normal temperatures. Meanwhile, highs will struggle to make it into the low 50s for the coast.

