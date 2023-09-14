$8.9 Million Contract Awarded for Bear Valley Reconstruction Project

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Valencia-based C.A. Rassmussen, Inc. won a $8.9 million contract for the Bear Valley Reconstruction Project.

The contract to C.A. Rassmussen, Inc. was approved at the September 5, 2023, Victorville City Council meeting.

The Bear Valley Reconstruction Project includes the following three locations of proposed work – (1) Bear Valley Road from US Highway 395 to Amethyst Road; (2) The intersection of Bear Valley Road at Monte Vista Road; and (3) Tract 16792 north of Bear Valley Road and Monte Vista Road.

Bear Valley Road is classified as a super arterial roadway that experiences the highest level of automobile traffic volume within the City.

Subsections of the road segment proposed for reconstruction and rehabilitation were constructed dating back to 1988.

At location 1, a two-mile stretch of Bear Valley Road from Highway 395 to Amethyst Road will include preserving existing road pavement sections that are less than 5 years old; resurfacing existing pavement sections that are less than 15 years old; and resurfacing sections of the center lane that experience little traffic.

The remaining sections of the road older than 15 years old will experience full-depth, major reconstruction. However, no widening of the road to increase the number of lanes will occur.

Work along Bear Valley Road will further include replacing existing concrete improvements that are damaged or non-ADA compliant, including curb and gutter, curb ramps, and drive approaches.

New concrete curb and gutter adjacent to existing residential developments, and ADA-compliant curb ramps at intersections where none exist, are also included.

No road widening, new concrete sidewalk, curb, gutter, or ramps will be constructed adjacent to vacant undeveloped land. This will be the responsibility of the developer of the vacant land along the road, according to City documents.

At location 2, Bear Valley Road at the intersection of Monte Vista Road, there is currently a two-lane street that experiences intermittent high volumes of right-turning cars from the westbound traffic traveling on Bear Valley Road.

A right turn pocket will be constructed on Bear Valley Road to accommodate the right turn movement onto Monte Vista Road to improve driver safety at this intersection.

Location 3 is Tract 16792, a partially completed residential development.

The developer went bankrupt during construction, leaving a portion of the public improvements unfinished.

A settlement was received by the City from the surety company holding bonds for the completion of the public improvements.

The settlement funds received can only be used for finishing the incomplete public improvements within the tract to the extent possible.

This includes adding a second layer of asphalt pavement to streets that require it, completing partially constructed sidewalks, curb ramps, a Landscape Maintenance Assessment District (LMAD) block wall, and landscaping.

This project will be funded by the following funds: Measure I, Fund 250; SB1, Fund 221; Water, Fund 410; and General Fund, Fund 100.

