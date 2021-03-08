7th Street in Victorville closed due to fatal hit-and-run crash

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities in Victorville are looking for a hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a bicyclist early Monday morning.

It happened just before 6:00 AM, on March 8, 2021, along the 14400 block of Seventh Street in front of the Auto Zone, near Lorene Drive.

Deputies responded and located a mangled bike in the roadway along with a male. Despite life-saving measures, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene and a sheet was placed over his body.

The driver and vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Seventh Street will be closed in both directions for several hours while the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) processes the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

UPDATE: The body was uncovered and remained that way during the investigation.

