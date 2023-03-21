All News
77-year-old Stepan Marzvanian is missing from Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 77-year-old man named Stepan Marzvanian.
On Monday, March 20, 2023, at approximately 7:26 p.m., deputies responded to the 20400 block of Rimrock Road to investigate a missing person.
Sheriff’s officials said Stepan left his residence at 10:20 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark colored sweatpants, and is 5’03”, 180 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Gustavo Garcia of the Apple Valley Station at (760) 240-7400.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
