75 cited during traffic operation in Adelanto and Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A recent traffic enforcement operation conducted in Adelanto and Apple Valley resulted in 75 citations, officials said.

On November 25, 2020, deputies from multiple stations in the High Desert, including Victorville Police Department, Apple Valley Police Department, Hesperia Police Department, and Adelanto Police Department, conducted the operation focused on reducing traffic collisions in the High Desert.

Deputies concentrated on several roadways in the Town of Apple Valley and the City of Adelanto, identified as problem areas.

As a result, a total of 79 vehicle stops were conducted. Of the 79 stops, 75 citations were issued for vehicle code violations which included exceeding the speed limit, failing to stop at stop signs, distracted driving, and unsafe driving practices.

According to a sheriff’s news release, thirteen of the 79 drivers were found to be driving without a license or with a suspended or revoked license. Those drivers were cited accordingly and five vehicles were towed during the operation.

Local law enforcement and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department as a whole, urge drivers to follow the laws of the road. Do your part, drive smart!

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.