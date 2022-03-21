73 arrested and over 156,000 marijuana plants seized during Operation Hammer Strike weeks 27 and 28

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities said 73 people were arrested and over 156,000 marijuana plants were seized during weeks 27 and 28 of Operation Hammer Strike.

Between February 28, 2022, and March 13, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies from several different Patrol Stations, served 53 search warrants at various locations in Hesperia, Pinon Hills, Oak Hills, Apple Valley, Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino, Diamond Bar, Spring Valley Lake, San Gabriel, Devore, Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Landers, Fontana, Lucerne Valley, Oro Grande, Helendale, Phelan, Newberry Springs, and Alhambra. MET personnel had received numerous complaints about large outdoor and indoor marijuana cultivations in these areas.

Investigators seized 156,252 marijuana plants, 4,968.9 pounds of processed marijuana, 22 guns, 453 grams of concentrated marijuana, and over $98,000.00 in cash. Investigators eradicated a total of 379 greenhouses found at these locations, as well as 30 indoor locations. Investigators mitigated three electrical bypasses and two THC extraction lab.

(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California’s Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County’s ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity. San Bernardino County has a law prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors.

The Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division will continue to enforce California’s cannabis laws and San Bernardino County’s ordinance regarding cannabis cultivation and distribution.

Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinance are subject to fines, prosecution, and seizure of property.

Property owners who are growing marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties in violation of the state law and local ordinances may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions. Property owners are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or code compliance agency to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909)387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

List of locations:

#1 – 8100 Block of Calpella, Hesperia

#2 – 8300 Block of Green Road, Pinon Hills

#3 – 11700 Block of Azure View, Pinon Hills

#4 – 1800 Block of Calaveras, Pinon Hills

#5 – 6200 Block of Easy Street, Twentynine Palms

#6 – 7700 Block of Acoma Trail, Yucca Valley

#7 – 58700 Block of Stearman, Landers

#8 – 61200 Block of Handley Road, Landers

#9 – 11100 Block of Elm Avenue, Fontana

#10 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#11 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#12 – 9600 Block of Chickasaw Trail, Lucerne Valley

#13 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#14 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#15 – 29100 Block of Falcon Road, Lucerne Valley

#16 – Parcel with no address, Oro Grande

#17 – 4600 Block of Woodward Road, Phelan

#18 – 46200 Block of Palma Vista, Newberry Springs

#19 – Parcel with no address, Newberry Springs

#20 – 39400 Block of Bragdon Road, Newberry Springs

#21 – 22200 Block of Copa De Oro, Oro Grande

#22 – 15100 Block of Rattlesnake Gulch, Oro Grande

#23 – 22600 Block of Sweet Pea, Oro Grande

#24 – 17900 Block of Lords Road, Helendale

#25 – 1000 Block of Curtis Lane, Alhambra

#26 – 1800 Block of S. Stoneman Avenue, Alhambra

#27 – 10500 Block of Summit Lane, Oak Hills

#28 – 9800 Block of Silver Palm, Phelan

#29 – 14400 Block of Soldea Road, Phelan

#30 – 24600 Block of Yucca Loma Road, Apple Valley

#31 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#32 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#33 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#34 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#35 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#36 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#37 – 400 Block of Rural Drive, Monterey Park

#38 – 3200 Block of Evelyn Avenue, Rosemead

#39 – 11300 Block of Stewart Street, El Monte

#40 – 2500 Block of Pennsylvania, San Bernardino

#41 – 85900 Block of Raymond Road, Twentynine Palms

#42 – 85900 Block of Raymond Road, Twentynine Palms

#43 – 1300 Block of La Mesa Road, Pinon Hills

#44 – 400 Block of Greenwood Avenue, Devore

#45 – 12700 Block of Pine Tree, Pinon Hills

#46 – 45100 Block of Barrett Road, Newberry Springs

#47 – 6300 Block of Sonterra Court, Rancho Cucamonga

#48 – Parcel with no address, Newberry Springs

#49 – Parcel with no address, Newberry Springs

#50 – Parcel with no address, Newberry Springs

#51 – 23600 Block of Ridgecrest Court, Diamond Bar

#52 – 12700 Block of Santa Anita Trail, Spring Valley Lake

(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

The following suspects were cited or booked on charges of Cultivation of Cannabis, over six plants, Possession for Sales of Marijuana, Illegal Water Discharge, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Utility Theft, and Conspiracy.

List of Suspects:

Aram Smbatyan, 62 year old male resident of Glendale, CA. Location #1

Arakel Akopyan, 52 year old male resident of Panorama City, CA. Location #2

Sargis Gazaryan, 50 year old male resident of Sun Valley, CA. Location #2

Wobin Huang, 31 year old male resident of Pinon Hills, CA. Location #3

Jinhe Huang, 59 year old male resident of Staten Island, NY. Location #3

Tiger Senethavisouk, 38 year old male resident of Lowell, MS. Location #5

Khamsay Senethavisouk, 69 year old male resident of Milwaukee, WI. Location #5

Kong Khamphoumy 63 year old male resident of Santa Rosa, CA. Location #5

Bai Keomonayoung, 67 year old male resident of Milwaukee, WI. Location #5

Jesse Lara, 22 year old male resident of Yucca Valley, CA. Location #6

Gabriel Guerrero, 39 year old male resident of Visalia, CA. Location #8

Servando Arcadia-Flores, 47 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #8

Misael Diaz, 28 year old male resident of Gilroy, CA. Location #12

Olga Cervantes, 48 year old female resident of Oxnard, CA. Location #13

Jorge Larios, 51 year old male resident of Oxnard, CA. Location #13

Nicolas Herrera, 36 year old male resident of San Jacinto, CA. Location #16

Zenaida Antonio, 32 year old female resident of Phelan, CA. Location #17

Oscar Gomez, 31 year old male resident of Phelan, CA. Location #17

Mingfeng He, 36 year old male resident of Monterey Park, CA. Location #18

Bin Li, 38 year old male resident of Alhambra, CA. Location #18

Weijian Liu, 39 year old male resident of Alhambra, CA. Location #18

Wen Ren He, 40 year old male resident of Monterey Park, CA. Location #18

Zhonggui He, 60 year old male resident of Monterey Park, CA. Location #18

Lijie Lin, 48 year old male resident of Salt Lake City, UT. Location #18

Aiqing Lin, 51 year old male resident of Alhambra, CA. Location #18

Huang Lin, 27 year old male resident of Monterey Park, CA. Location #18

Nick Sounatananh, 52 year old male resident of San Diego, CA. Location #19

John Deapce, 62 year old male resident of Oro Grande, CA. Location #22

Ivan Gongora, 55 year old male resident of Temecula, CA. Location #23

Richard O’Brien, 39 year old male resident of Helendale, CA. Location #24

Earl Wilkins, 86 year old male resident of Helendale, CA. Location #24

Erick Alvarez, 24 year old male resident of Bakersfield, CA. Location #24

Marbella Soria, 21 year old female resident of Bakersfield, CA. Location #24

Qiaoyan Lin, 35 year old female resident of Alhambra, CA. Location #25 & #26

Wu Lin, 33 year old male resident of Alhambra, CA. Location #25 & #26

Quan Lin, 51 year old male resident of Rosemead, CA. Location #26

Zia Zheng, 38 year old male resident of Rosemead, CA. Location #26

Wenxing Xue, 50 year old male resident of Visalia, CA. Location #26

Ya Chu Shih Wu, 48 year old female resident of San Gabriel, CA. Location #26

Yousheng Lin, 35 year old female resident of China. Location #26

Xianhong Huang, 48 year old male resident of Alhambra, CA. Location #27

Eduardo Campista-Gonzalez, 30 year old male resident of Phelan, CA. Location #29

Shain Bowyer, 58 year old male resident of North Hollywood, CA. Location #30

Khachik Plavchyn, 31 year old male resident of West Hills, CA. Location #30

Khachatur Kalantaryan, 26 year old male resident of North Hollywood, CA. Location #30

Cervantes Prodencio, 36 year old male resident of North Carolina. Location #31

Garcia Villalobos, 41 year old male resident of Modesto, CA. Location #31

Leonardo Montarrez, 18 year old male resident of San Bernardino, CA. Location #40

Baoming Huang, 54 year old male resident of Pinon Hills, CA. Location #43

Lin Dan, 53 year old male resident of Manhatten, NY. Location #43

Li Dan, 33 year old male resident of Manhatten, NY. Location #43

Tailing Wu, 53 year old male resident of Baldwin Park, CA. Location #43

Amanda Baxter, 42 year old female resident of Spring, TX. Location #44

Jiaxin Lin, 25 year old male resident of Flushing, NY. Location #46

Zhixiong Chen, 53 year old male resident of Brooklyn, NY. Location #46

Jing Huo Xue, 59 year old male resident of Arcadia, CA. Location #46

Jin Fu Lian, 34 year old male resident of Monterey Park, CA. Location #46

Song Ming Oiu, 48 year old male resident of Monterey Park, CA. Location #46

Jing Min Guo, 40 year old male resident of China. Location #46

Zhang Hang, 18 year old male resident of Monterey Park, CA. Location #46

Fen Xianshan, 52 year old male resident of Monterey Park, CA. Location #46

Dedra Walker, 61 year old female resident of Newberry Springs, CA. Location #48

Victor Cruz-Quiterio, 27 year old male resident of Visalia, CA. Location #48

Emiliano Orosco, 36 year old male resident of Visalia, CA. Location #48

Alejandro Delgadovilla, 35 year old male resident of Oxnard, CA. Location #49

Matthew Johnson, 50 year old male resident of Newberry Springs, CA. Location #49

Quinton Johnson, 49 year old male resident of Newberry Springs, CA. Location #49

Douglas Lique, 45 year old male resident of Newberry Springs, CA. Location #49

Alexander Razanj, 60 year old male resident of Newberry Springs, CA. Location #49

(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.