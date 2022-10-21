71-year-old man killed inside his home on Orangeleaf Court in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 71-year-old man identified as James Ambrozio, Jr., a resident of Hesperia, was killed inside his home, officials said.

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1:13 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Station responded to a report of a deceased elderly male at a residence in the 9100 block of Orangeleaf Court.

When deputies arrived, medical personnel were on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “Upon investigation, deputies discovered the male suffered from multiple sharp force injuries and contacted the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail. Homicide detectives arrived and assumed the investigation.”

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is ongoing, and the suspect or suspects remain unknown. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

