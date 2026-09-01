700 Vehicles Pass Through Hesperia DUI Checkpoint On August 28; 60 Citations Issued

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A DUI checkpoint conducted by the Hesperia Police Department on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, resulted in 60 citations, 20 vehicles being towed and one DUI, according to checkpoint results released by the department.

A total of 700 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, according to the department’s results.

Of the 60 citations issued, 11 were for drivers who were unlicensed or had a suspended driver’s license. Police also reported that 20 vehicles were towed during the operation.

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The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Main Street at Fifth Avenue in Hesperia.

Ahead of the operation, the Hesperia Police Department said in a written statement that checkpoint locations are selected using data showing incidents of impaired-driving crashes. The department said the primary purpose of checkpoints is to promote public safety by removing suspected impaired drivers from the road.

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“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sergeant Lafever said in the original written statement. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

The department also reminded motorists that impaired driving can involve substances other than alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs can interfere with a person’s ability to drive, and driving under the influence of marijuana remains illegal in California.

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Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

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