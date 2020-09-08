7 people shot to death at illegal marijuana operation in Riverside County

AGUANGA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate after seven people were shot to death at a residence on Labor Day Monday.

It happened on September 7, 2020, at about 12:33 AM along the 45000 block of Highway 371 in the small community of Aguanga, 18 miles east of Temecula.

According to a Riverside sheriff’s news release, deputies were called to the location reference an Assault with a Deadly Weapon and located a female adult suffering from gunshot wounds. The unidentified female victim was rushed to local hospital were despite life-saving measures she died.

“Deputies found six additional victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” stated the release.”All six victims at the location died as a result of their injuries.”

In total, seven victims died as a result of this incident.

Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Central Homicide Unit and Hemet Station responded and assumed the investigation.

Sheriff’s officials said evidence located at the scene indicated the location was being used to manufacture and harvest an illicit marijuana operation. There was over one-thousand pounds of marijuana and several hundred marijuana plants located at the scene.

Deputies conducted a search of the area for a suspect or suspects, however, they remain outstanding. Investigators are currently working on leads, and the investigation is ongoing.

Riverside sheriff’s officials said this appears to have been an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the general public.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Central Homicide Investigator Paz at (951) 955-2777.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.