7 ounces of meth and cash seized during traffic stop in Victorville, suspect on parole back in jail

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville deputy seized 7 ounces of methamphetamine and cash during a traffic stop in the area of Amargosa Road and Tawney Ridge Lane.

It happened on Monday, July 13, 2020, when Deputy J. Hernandez with the Victorville Police Department pulled over a 2002 Toyota Camry with expired registration tags, officials said.

The deputy learned the driver and his 33-year-old passenger were on active parole and conducted a search of the vehicle.

“During a search of the passenger, identified as Matthew Allen Gallo, Deputy Hernandez located suspected methamphetamine in his pants pocket. A subsequent search of Gallo’s backpack revealed a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and cash,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Officials said the suspected meth totaling over 7 ounces and cash were collected as evidence, and Gallo was arrested.

He was booked at High Desert Detention Center for possession of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance, and participating in a criminal street gang. He is being held in lieu of $140,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on July 15, 2020.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy J. Hernandez at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

