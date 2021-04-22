7 injured in Hesperia crash on Wednesday

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Seven people were injured in a multi-vehicle traffic collision Wednesday afternoon in Hesperia.

It happened at 4:02 pm, on April 21, 2021, in the area of Seventh Avenue and Wells Fargo Street.

First responders arrived and located a white four-door sedan with front end damage near an overturned black sedan and a silver pickup truck.

According to witnesses, an adult male was ejected from the overturned vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. Witnesses reported the white sedan with five occupants was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran thru the stop sign at Wells Fargo St.

(Photo by: Angel & Kris Torres)

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and reported they had three immediate patients and four delayed. Two medical helicopters and five ground ambulances were requested to the incident.

Helicopter Mercy Air 2 airlifted one patient to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mercy Air 22 airlifted another patient to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-947-1500

(Photo by: Jay Vianey LeuVen)

