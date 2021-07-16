7 boats destroyed and 5 damaged during early morning fire on Lake Arrowhead

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting an investigation after an early morning fire destroyed 7 boats and damaged 5 others on Lake Arrowhead.

It happened at about 4:06 am, on Friday, July 16, 2021, on the boat docks near the 800 block of Highway 173.

Crews from San Bernardino County Fire responded and found multiple boats on fire threatening dock NSM4 along with additional boats.

Firefighters manned nearby Boat 92, working off the fire boat platform to make a safe and immediate fire attack. Utilizing the fire boat’s pumps, hose compliment and unlimited water supply, the fire was knocked down in approximately 20 minutes.

Battalion Chiel Mike McClintock said “multiple boats on fire also burned through their dock lines, causing them to float freely, while on fire. Firefighters worked to extinguish & corral the free-floating boats before they caused additional damage.”

In total seven boats were destroyed and five boats were damaged. The dock also received major damage. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by San Bernardino County Fire investigators.

McClintock said crews remained on scene for multiple hours working on overhaul, salvage and investigation. Arrowhead Lake Association (ALA) was notified for a response as they manage lake operations and the boat docks.

San Bernardino County Haz-Mat personnel also responded due to potential fluids and other hazards that may impact the lake. Haz-Mat personnel will continue to support ALA in their clean-up efforts.

Boat & dock fires pose a hazard for firefighters as both can sink, making the fire boat a vital resource to suppress the fire. Firefighters are specially trained in shipboard firefighting, fire boat operations and cross-staff the boat from nearby Station 92.

