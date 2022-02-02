7 arrested during a search warrant at a drug house in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Seven people were arrested during the service of a search warrant at a drug house in Apple Valley.

It happened on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the 20000 block of Thunderbird Road.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “deputies seized over 170 grams of suspected methamphetamine, nine grams of suspected black tar heroin, drug paraphernalia, a scale, ammunition, five guns, and a gun jig used to manufacture firearms.”

(image: google maps)

In addition, two children were removed from the home and placed in the care of Child and Family Services.

List of suspects:

Ian Draper, 20-year-old resident of Apple Valley

Robert Brun, 32-year-old resident of Apple Valley

Rachel Esparza, 39-year-old resident of Apple Valley

Robert Godby, 28-year-old resident of San Bernardino

Justin Honeycutt, 41-year-old resident of San Bernardino

Anthony Gott, 29-year-old resident of Apple Valley

Amber Cooke, 33-year-old resident of Apple Valley

The detained suspects were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for the following charges:

Draper-possession of drug paraphernalia, Brun-possession of drug paraphernalia, Esparza-child cruelty, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and operating and maintaining a drug house, Godby-felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, felony warrant, operating or maintaining a drug house, possession of a controlled substance while armed, Cooke-misdemeanor warrant, Honeycutt-misdemeanor warrant, Gott-misdemeanor warrant.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Clancy or Deputy Rex at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy of Apple Valley Police Department)

