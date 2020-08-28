$9.6 Million Project to begin on Highway 18 and Apple Valley Road

When complete in late 2021, the intersection will be expanded to six lanes in all four directions.

Although there will always be a way through the intersection during construction, motorists should avoid the area if at all possible and use caution when traveling through.

Traffic controls will be in place and driving patterns will change throughout the different phases of the project.

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A major multi-million dollar project that has been discussed for over a decade is on the verge of kicking off.

Over the course of the next 18 months, the Town of Apple Valley will partner with CalTrans to reconstruct the intersection of Apple Valley Road and Highway 18, a $9.6 million project.

“The main reason we embarked on this project in 2008 is because the intersection at Apple Valley Road and Highway 18 has some significant geometric issues, mostly in the north south direction,” Town Engineer Brad Miller said.

“The primary objective of the project is to improve efficient at the intersection, it is probably the second heaviest volume intersection in town, and during peak hours it can experience a fair amount of congestion. So all of the things we are going to be doing is to improve the efficiency of the intersection,” stated Miller.

When complete in late 2021, the intersection will be expanded to six lanes in all four directions. Additionally, the project will realign Apple Valley Road, reduce the slope approaching the intersection from the north, modify the drainage system, replace traffic signals, add sidewalks with ADA improvements and retaining walls in both directions of Highway 18, Town officials said.

Although there will always be a way through the intersection during construction, motorists should avoid the area if at all possible and use caution when traveling through. Traffic controls will be in place and driving patterns will change throughout the different phases of the project.

In late July, Powell Constructors, Inc., a Fontana-based company, was awarded the nearly $8 million contract.

No heavy work is expected to begin until September with anticipated project to take between 12-15 months to complete.

The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority and Caltrans are helping fund the project with about $4 million and $4.4 million with the the Town of Apple Valley using Measure I and traffic impact fees to pay it’s portion of the cost.

For more information on this project visit av.town/avroads.

(Site map of the project at the intersection of Apple Valley Road and Highway 18.)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.