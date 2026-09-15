69-Year-Old Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Apple Valley Road Crash

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 69-year-old Apple Valley man was seriously injured Monday afternoon after a Ford pickup truck turned in front of his motorcycle at an Apple Valley intersection.

The crash was reported on September 14, 2026, at about 4:56 p.m. at Marigold Street and Apple Valley Road.

Deputies from the Apple Valley Station and personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the intersection regarding a traffic collision.

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According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Apple Valley Police Department, the preliminary investigation determined a 22-year-old Adelanto man was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 with a Carson trailer attached southbound on Apple Valley Road, approaching Marigold Street.

A 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Apple Valley Road and approaching the same intersection when the Ford pickup made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, resulting in a crash.

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The motorcyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006, text REPORT to 844-909-3006, or submit information at https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.

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