68-year-old Kernville woman arrested for robbery after pointing a BB gun at a clerk

BORON, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 68-year-old Kernville woman was arrested for robbery after pointing a BB gun at a gas station clerk.

On Monday, October 23, 2023, Barstow Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center at Kramer Junction in reference a subject with a gun inside the store.

At approximately 4:03 a.m., several callers reported an unknown female with a gun, inside the Pilot Travel Center. Upon arrival, Deputy J. Quesada and D. Dickson located the unknown female across the street at the Chevron Gas Station located at 5852 20 Mule Team Road.

The suspect, later identified as Tracy Bryan, left the Pilot and went across the street to the Chevron Gas Station.

“When Bryan entered the Chevron, she pointed her rifle at the clerk and removed several items and put them into a bag. Bryan exited Chevron, stood by her truck, and pumped gas. A good Samaritan approached Bryan, removed the rifle, and gave it to the Pilot clerk. The rifle was found to be a BB gun with an extended magazine,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Bryan was arrested and booked in at the High Desert Detention Center for California PC 211- Robbery and is currently being held on $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Barstow Station at 760-256-4838. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Copy URL URL Copied