67-year-old woman on motorcycle killed after crashing near cement factory in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 67-year-old woman on a motorcycle was killed after crashing near the cement factory in Victorville.
It happened at just after midnight at 12:18 am, on Father’s Day Sunday, June 19, 2022, on North D Street, west of the I-15 freeway.
Sheriff’s officials said the motorcycle driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Deputies from the Victorville Station Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T) responded and assumed the investigation.
According to a news release, “Deputies learned the rider traveled west on D Street and for an unknown reason left the roadway, traveling on the dirt shoulder before crashing into an electrical pole-support cable.”
The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the identity of the deceased Victorville woman was not released pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Deputy C. Bennington at the Victorville Police Department (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch (760) 956-5001.
