67-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by a vehicle on Cedar Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 67-year-old bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in Hesperia.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Eugenio R. Arayata, more commonly referred to by those who knew him as Eugene.

The collision happened at about 5:30 p.m., on October 12, 2023, at Cedar Street and Longview Avenue.

A silver Lexus traveling westbound collided with Arayata as he rode on his bike near the shoulder of the roadway. Eugene was thrown several feet away from his bike. The driver of the vehicle stopped, remained at the scene, and was not injured.

Euegen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and despite life-saving measures, he succumbed to his injuries.

Eugene’s family said he lived 3 blocks away from the accident site and he had retired just 3 months ago to collect SSI but still worked so he could cover this year’s home tax. “They have lived there for 20 years. He loved fishing and riding his bike all around the area as most people probably see him riding around,” stated Richard, Eugene’s brother-in-law.

According to his family, Euegen’s organs would be donated to help save others.

A nearby resident named Shana Aguilera spoke to Hugo with VVNG and said it’s a huge problem with people always driving fast on Cedar Street.

“There is no definition line for lanes, so oftentimes cars travel through the center or to the sides depending on where vehicles are parked,” stated Shawna

Shawna said neighbors would like to see speed humps or stop signs installed because the street is dangerous.

The investigation into the collision is being handled by the Hesperia Police Department.

(Eugene in a recent visit with his 98-year-old mom whom he loved so much.)

Related Article: Bicyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle on Cedar Street in Hesperia

Copy URL URL Copied