6,429 marijuana plants and guns seized during search warrants in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Investigators served four search warrants and seized 6,429 marijuana plants, 5lbs of processed marijuana, and guns, officials said.

On Thursday, May 2, 2021, starting at approximately 7:00 a.m., investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) and other department deputies served four search warrants at various locations in the Lucerne Valley area.

MET personnel had received numerous complaints about large outdoor marijuana cultivations in the Lucerne Valley area; MET personnel served search warrants at four locations and arrested four suspects.

(Property owners who are growing marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties violate the state law and local ordinances. Photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Search warrant locations:

33200 block of Haynes Road, Lucerne Valley 33500 block of Haynes Road, Lucerne Valley 5900 block of Verdugo Road, Lucerne Valley 33300 block of Desert Lane, Lucerne Valley

Investigators seized 6,429 marijuana plants, 5-pounds of processed marijuana, and three guns.

The investigation revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California’s Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County’s ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity.

San Bernardino County has a law prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors.

The Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division will continue to enforce California’s cannabis laws and San Bernardino County’s cannabis cultivation and distribution ordinances. Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinances are subject to fines, prosecution, and seizure of property.

Property owners who are growing marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties violate the state law and local ordinances. The property owners may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions. Property owners are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or code compliance agency to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations.

The following suspects were cited on charges of Cultivation of Cannabis – over six plants.

Jaime Contreras, 42-year-old male resident of San Ysidro, CA, Location #1

Jose Armando Sandoval Larios, 23-year-old male resident of Lucerne Valley, CA, Location #2

Domingo Cruz, 38-year-old male resident of Mexico, Location #4

Hipolito Cruz, 20-year-old male resident of Mexico, Location #4

(Property owners are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or code compliance agency to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations. — Photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909)387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.