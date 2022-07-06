64 arrested and over 54,000 marijuana plants seized during Operation Hammer Strike weeks 43-46

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities said 64 people were arrested, and over 54,000 marijuana plants were seized during weeks 27 and 28 of Operation Hammer Strike.

Between June 20, 2022, and July 3, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies from several different Patrol Stations, served 35 search warrants at various locations in Phelan, Pinon Hills, Apple Valley, Helendale, Yermo, Newberry Springs, Adelanto, Hesperia, Twentynine Palms, Morongo Valley, Fontana, and Oro Grande. MET personnel had received numerous complaints about large outdoor and indoor marijuana cultivations in these areas.

Over the past two weeks, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s personnel located and arrested 64 suspects. Investigators seized 54,111 marijuana plants, 10,956 pounds of processed marijuana, two guns, 22,226 grams of concentrated psilocybin mushrooms, and over $2,600.00 in cash. Investigators eradicated a total of 473 greenhouses found at these locations, as well as eight indoor locations. Investigators mitigated one THC extraction lab.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department)

The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California’s Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County’s ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity. San Bernardino County has a law prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors.

The Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division will continue to enforce California’s cannabis laws and San Bernardino County’s ordinance regarding cannabis cultivation and distribution.

Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinance are subject to fines, prosecution, and seizure of property.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department)

Property owners who are growing marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties in violation of the state law and local ordinances may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions. Property owners are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or code compliance agency to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909)387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

List of locations:

#1 – Parcel with no address, Phelan

#2 – 3100 Block of Cactus Road, Phelan

#3 – 500 Block of Tamarack Road, Pinon Hills

#4 – 16400 Block of Malahat Road, Apple Valley

#5 – Parcel with no address, Helendale

#6 – Parcel with no address, Helendale

#7 – Parcel with no address, Helendale

#8 – Parcel with no address, Helendale

#9 – Parcel with no address, Helendale

#10 – 16300 Block of Red Buttes Way, Helendale

#11 – 35600 Block of Minneola, Yermo

#12 – 35700 Block of Centerline Road, Newberry Springs

#13 – 32500 Block of Croydon Road, Newberry Springs

#14 – 47000 Block of Fairview Road, Newberry Springs

#15 – Parcel with no address, Newberry Springs

#16 – 48500 Block of Davis Drive, Newberry Springs

#17 – 30400 Block of Berry Road, Newberry Springs

#18 – Parcel with no address, Adelanto

#19 – Parcel with no address, Adelanto

#20 – 7100 Block of Saxon Road, Adelanto

#21 – Parcel with no address, Adelanto

#22 – Parcel with no address, Adelanto

#23 – Parcel with no address, Adelanto

#24 – 25900 Block of Highway 18, Apple Valley

#25 – 17500 Block of Bangor Avenue, Hesperia

#26 – 16500 Block of Adelia Street, Hesperia

#27 – 7300 Block of Smoketree Road, Phelan

#28 – 72100 Block of Sun Valley Drive, Twentynine Palms

#29 – 52700 Block of Apache Trail, Morongo Valley

#30 – 9900 Block of Fobes Road, Morongo Valley

#31 – 31600 Block of Troy Road, Newberry Springs

#32 – 47400 Block of Autumn Leaf Road, Newberry Springs

#33 – 7400 Block of Cypress Avenue, Fontana

#34 – Parcel with no address, Oro Grande

#35 – Parcel with no address, Phelan

The following suspects were cited or booked on charges of Cultivation of Cannabis, over six plants, Possession for Sales of Marijuana, Possession of Stolen Property, Illegal Water Discharge, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy.

List of Suspects:

Georgi Rushanyan, 58 year old male resident of Van Nuys, CA. Location #4

Adrian Farias, 18 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #6

Lizet Ramirez, 32 year old female resident of Mexico. Location #6

Alicia Torres, 54 year old female resident of Mexico. Location #6

Valetin Montalvo, 23 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #6

Lorenzo Montalvo, 31 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #6

Luis Rosales, 28 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #6

Juan Hernandez, 32 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #6

Dejesus Montalvo, 30 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #6

Gerardo Gonzalez, 25 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #6

Felipe De Jesus, 25 year old male resident of Delano, CA. Location #6

Jose Bortello, 25 year old male resident of Yermo, CA. Location #11

Dylan Wright, 24 year old male resident of Newberry Springs, CA. Location #16

Daniel Niehaus, 60 year old male resident of Newberry Springs, CA. Location #16

Amberly Grigolla, 46 year old female resident of Barstow, CA. Location #16

Brian Clarke, 56 year old male resident of Las Vegas, NV. Location #16

Colleen Villnow, 63 year old female resident of Newberry Springs, CA. Location #16

Julio Areopagus, 20 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #16

Miguel Arevalo, 23 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #16

Sergio Arevalo, 38 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #16

Hilberto Arevalo, 40 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #16

Rodrigo Arevalo, 27 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #16

Hong Luong, 66 year old male resident of Los Angeles, CA. Location #17

Zhenda He, 33 year old male resident of Arcadia, CA. Location #17

Xianwen Chen, 46 year old male resident of Los Angeles, CA. Location #17

Yi Jian, 43 year old male resident of Rosemead, CA. Location #19

Xiuzhao Liao, 24 year old male resident of Los Angeles, CA. Location #19

Bobo Wei, 40 year old male resident of San Francisco, CA. Location #19

Shi Hu Mo, 36 year old male resident of Grand Junction, CO. Location #20

Lirong Li, 34 year old male resident of Renton, WA. Location #20

Zhigang Yan, 37 year old male resident of Temple City, CA. Location #20

Isabel Medina, 43 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #23

Mario Gallegos, 39 year old male resident of Los Angeles, CA. Location #23

Lino Garcia, 38 year old male resident of Fresno, CA. Location #23

Jose Silva, 31 year old male resident of Fresno, CA. Location #23

Alvaro Valdovinos, 32 year old male resident of Lancaster, CA. Location #23

Jose Martinez, 18 year old male resident of Riverside, CA. Location #23

Antonio Avalos, 47 year old male resident of Victorville, CA. Location #23

Jose Vargas, 24 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #23

Gonzalo Padilla, 22 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #23

Jose Martinez, 45 year old male resident of Adelanto, CA. Location #23

Serhiy Zayets, 37 year old male resident of Apple Valley, CA. Location #24

Logan Slavic, 27 year old male resident of Twentynine Palms, CA. Location #28

Jessica Dickler, 27 year old female resident of Twentynine Palms, CA. Location #28

Johnlee Vorakoumane, 56 year old male resident of Fresno, CA. Location #29

Dat Pham, 48 year old male resident of Westminster, CA. Location #30

Galo Zurita, 40 year old male resident of Morongo Valley, CA. Location #30

Suying Wang, 55 year old female resident of San Dimas, CA. Location #31

Zhongjun Chen, 40 year old male resident of Monterey Park, CA. Location #31

Weixing Zhou, 49 year old male resident of Los Angeles, CA. Location #31

Chaohui Chen, 46 year old male resident of Rosemead, CA. Location #31

Qi Lin, 33 year old male resident of Alhambra, CA. Location #31

Zhong Chen, 41 year old male resident of Monterey Park, CA. Location #31

Hua Chen, 30 year old male resident of China. Location #31

Lin Ming, 59 year old male resident of China. Location #31

Jian Zheng, 41 year old male resident of China. Location #31

Jiang Lin, 42 year old male resident of Rosemead, CA. Location #31

Huang Xingquan, 46 year old male resident of China. Location #31

Xiebin Xue, 37 year old male resident of China. Location #31

Fengsi Lin, 34 year old female resident of China. Location #32

Youmin Song, 52 year old male resident of China. Location #32

Qui Zhang, 30 year old male resident of China. Location #32

Wei Xuang, 41 year old male resident of China. Location #32

Hector Arreguin, 43 year old male resident of Fontana, CA.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.