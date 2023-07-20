63-year-old man walking on El Evado Road in Victorville struck by a hit-and-run driver

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police in Victorville are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck a 63-year-old man Friday night.

It happened on July 14, 2023, at approximately 11:28 p.m., in the area of Mojave Drive and El Evado Road.

Deputies responded to reports of an injured man crawling in the roadway. Officials said the victim, a resident of Victorville, sustained major injuries and was transported to a trauma center.

Through investigation, it was determined the victim was struck by a vehicle while on foot in the eastbound lane of Mojave Drive.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspect failed to stop at the scene of the collision and fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

An update on the condition of the pedestrians was not available at the time of this article.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

