61-year-old arrested after stabbing a passenger aboard a VVTA bus in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after stabbing a 51-year-old man aboard a VVTA bus in Victorville.

On Monday, August 21, 2023, at about 7:48 pm, deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing

“Callers reported a passenger onboard a Victor Valley Transit bus had been stabbed by another passenger while the bus was at the Mall of Victor Valley,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Officials said the male victim was stabbed in the arm and the suspect fled the bus. The suspect, 61-year-old Jesse Collins, a resident of Hemet, was located nearby and arrested without incident.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. The mall was placed on lockdown for a short time, while deputies secured the scene.

Collins was booked at High Desert Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

VVTA released the following statement:

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Copy URL URL Copied