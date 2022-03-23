6 arrested at an illegal shooting range near the I-15 freeway in Devore

DEVORE HEIGHTS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A citation for an illegally parked vehicle ended with six people being arrested and several confiscated rifles.

It happened on Sunday, March 20, 2022, when a California Highway Patrol Officer was issuing the citation in the 17700 block of Glen Helen Pkwy, adjacent to the I-15 freeway.

As the CHP officer was conducting his duties, he heard loud automatic gunfire near his location and requested assistance from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station responded to the call for service and arrived within minutes, officials said.

According to a news release, “deputies located the parked vehicle with the citation on the windshield and learned the CHP officer had left the location for his safety.”

Deputies exited their marked units and carefully checked the immediate area near Interstate 15 and Glen Helen Parkway.

“Deputies on scene also heard multiple high powered automatic gunfire coming from an open field on the west side of the roadway, later discovered to be an illegal shooting range,” stated the release.

Deputies requested assistance from Sheriff’s Aviation, Central Station Deputies, Fontana Police Department, and the US Forestry Service.

Deputies formulated a tactical plan and began doing PA announcements with the assistance of aviation, ordering all subjects to stop firing their weapons, secure them, and leave the area. As multiple occupied vehicles exited the illegal shooting range, they were stopped by multiple officers and detained while their vehicles were searched.

During an extensive detailed search of approximately 35 vehicles, containing 53 subjects (including small children), multiple firearms and ammunition were located. Seven illegal assault rifles were found and taken as evidence. Six male adults were arrested including a convicted felon for possessing assault rifles.

The public is discouraged from using large private property areas as gun ranges.

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Fontana Station)

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Fontana Station)

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Fontana Station)

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Fontana Station)

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Fontana Station)

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Fontana Station)