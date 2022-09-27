58-year-old man arrested after shooting at a relative’s home in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 58-year-old Apple Valley man named Michael Mueller was arrested after shooting at a relative’s home and throwing a sledgehammer through a child’s bedroom window, officials said.

It happened on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8:40 a.m., in the 24100 block of Standing Rock Avenue in Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s officials said Mueller is related to the victims and lives on the property. The incident started at about 3:00 am, with an argument between the suspect and the victims.

At approximately 8:00 a.m., the victims were standing inside their kitchen when they heard gunshots in rapid succession.

“Almost immediately after they heard a large crash in their child’s bedroom and found a sledgehammer had been thrown through the window. Mueller then stood in plain view through a window and fired a round into the roof of the residence,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Deputies located fired .22 cartridge casings outside the residence and during a search of Mueller’s residence, deputies located the handgun and additional .22 caliber bullets.

The suspect was arrested without incident and booked at High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held in lieu of $250,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. Steuerwald at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

