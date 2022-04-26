57-year-old Victorville man arrested after woman calls police to report she was being followed

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman’s call to police about being followed led to a pursuit and arrest of a 57-year-old Victorville man, officials said.

On Monday, April 25, 2022, a resident of Rancho Cucamonga called Sheriff’s Dispatch to report a subject was following her in his vehicle, as she was running.

Deputies responded to the area and found the suspect, later identified as Thomas Silva, near the reporting party’s original location.

According to a news release, when deputies attempted to contact Silva, he fled and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

Silva led deputies and the California Highway Patrol on a vehicle pursuit that terminated in the city of Duarte after deputies conducted a pursuit intervention technique.

“At the termination of the pursuit, Silva failed to comply when ordered to exit the vehicle. Deputies deployed pepper balls into Silva’s vehicle,” stated the release.

Silva exited his vehicle and deputies arrested and booked him into the West Valley Detention Center for PC 2800.2 (a) – Evading Police and Disregard for Public Safety. Silva is being held on $100,000 bail.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800.

If you choose to remain anonymous, call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or go to www.wetip.com