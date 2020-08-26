57-year-old blind man stabbed, suspect arrested for attempted murder

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Anthony Bray of Victorville was arrested for the attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed of a 57-year-old blind man.

It happened on August 25, 2020, at about 6:42 AM in the 16000 block of Union Street in Victorville.

According to a sheriff’s news release, an anonymous caller told Sheriff’s Dispatch two males could be heard yelling and crying inside a trailer at the Desert Breeze Mobile Home Park.

Upon arrival, Deputy T. Wetzel could hear a male yelling inside the trailer.

The deputy went inside and discovered Anthony Bray was in a bedroom and refused to come out. Additional deputies arrived and entry into the room was made, officials said.

“The suspect was armed with a knife and had a significant amount of blood on his body. The suspect refused to put the knife down and continued to stab himself. One round was deployed from a sting ball gun and deputies were able to take the suspect into custody. Once the suspect was detained, deputies discovered the victim in a corner of the room. The victim had been stabbed several times in the upper torso. He told deputies the suspect had held a knife to his throat and threatened to kill him, prior to stabbing him,” stated the news release.

During the investigation, deputies learned the suspect’s mother had possibly been acting as a care giver to the victim, who is blind. The victim had been allowing the suspect to stay at the home with his mother over the last few days. It is unknown what led to the stabbing.

The victim was flown to a nearby trauma center for treatment and was said to be in stable condition. The suspect was flown to another nearby trauma center, where he underwent surgery. His current condition is not known but he is expected to survive. The suspect is expected to be booked on attempted murder charges, once released from the hospital.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy T. Wetzel at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.