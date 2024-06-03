56 people arrested after deputies bust car club sideshow in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 56 people including 37 adults and 19 juveniles involved in a car club sideshow incident in Adelanto.

On May 11, 2024, a deputy from the Highland Station was enroute to a call when he encountered a street takeover at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Victoria Avenue. As the deputy attempted to disburse the crowd, spectators surrounded the marked Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and proceeded to vandalize the patrol vehicle.

“The spectators damaged the windshield and body panels of the patrol vehicle. Investigators identified the participants of the street takeover in Highland and discovered they were related to car clubs in the High Desert area,” stated sheriff’s officials.

An Investigation into the High Desert car clubs showed similar behavior of street takeovers and sideshows. The car clubs posted videos on social media showing sideshow events performed in stolen vehicles.

“The participants openly displayed firearms as they performed a sideshow on private property in Adelanto. As a result of the investigation, several search warrants were served in the city of Victorville. The search warrants yielded stolen firearms and a stolen Dodge Hellcat,” stated officials in a written statement.

On June 1, 2024, Operation Consequences was activated with personnel from the Victorville Station, Victor Valley Station, Hesperia Station, Apple Valley Station, Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, and SANCATT. The team was utilized to conduct a suppression operation at an abandoned property in Adelanto. The High Desert car clubs entered the private property and performed sideshow maneuvers. Investigators detained participants and spectators as they fled from the location.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 37 adults and 19 juveniles. The adults were taken to the High Desert Detention Center and, after being processed, were cited and released from the facility. The juveniles were taken to the Victorville City Sheriff’s Station and issued a citation and then released to their families. Additionally, 23 vehicles were towed, and a stolen Chevrolet Camaro was located.

“This type of recklessness won’t be tolerated in San Bernardino County. Arrests will be assured, and cars will be impounded if these street-takeovers continue.” – Sheriff S. Dicus

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





(Scroll Down To Comment)