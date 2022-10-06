All News
55-year-old Victorville man arrested after making threats with airsoft guns
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 55-year-old Victorville man was arrested after he made threats of violence with his airsoft guns.
On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 9:06 p.m., deputies responded to a man brandishing firearms at a residence on the 13000 block of Sunchief Court in Victorville.
Deputies from the Victorville Police Department arrived and detained the suspect identified as Aristotle Abadilla.
“Based on victim and witness statements, deputies determined Abadilla threatened the victim with what deputies identified as airsoft guns. Abadilla was arrested for making criminal threats,” stated a sheriff’s news release.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
