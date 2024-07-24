54th Annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest to Feature Authentic German Bands

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif.(VVNG.com) — The 54th Annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest promises an unforgettable experience by featuring three German bands directly from Bavaria, infusing Southern California with authentic Bavarian charm.

From September 7 to November 2, 2024, festival attendees can enjoy these bands over six weekends during the nine-weekend celebration. This annual event aims to recreate the magic of Munich’s Oktoberfest with true German music and festivities.

“We are so excited to have three bands coming over from Germany for this year’s festival. The German bands add that special touch of authenticity and ambiance of Bavaria,” said Monica Marini, director of Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest. “They bring the same authentic music and vibes of the Munich Oktoberfest right here to Big Bear Lake.”

Featured German Bands Lineup

Die Aalbachtler : Spinning off from the famous Aalbachtal Express, this 10-piece band is known for its strong brass section and lively performances. They will perform on September 21-22 and September 28-29 .

: Spinning off from the famous Aalbachtal Express, this 10-piece band is known for its strong brass section and lively performances. They will perform on . Frankenrebellen Express : This eight-piece band from Franconia, Bavaria, mixes traditional German oom-pah-pah music with American classics and contemporary pop hits. Catch them on October 4-6 and October 11-13 .

: This eight-piece band from Franconia, Bavaria, mixes traditional German oom-pah-pah music with American classics and contemporary pop hits. Catch them on . Mats’s Infinity: Known for their high-energy, party-style music, Mats’s Infinity will perform on October 17-19 and October 25-27, ensuring guests are up and dancing.

Local Talent

The first two weekends (September 7-8 and 14-15) and the encore weekend (November 2) will feature top Southern California bands, Die Sauerkrauts and Ladyhosen. Both bands are fronted by German-born singers and known for their lively renditions of popular cover songs and traditional Bavarian tunes. Ladyhosen will also feature international yodeling sensation Kathrin Jakob.

An outdoor stage near the beer garden will host various cover bands playing rock ‘n’ roll and country music throughout the event.

Authentic Bavarian Celebrations

Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest offers authentic Bavarian experiences complete with traditional alpine scenery, food, and drinks. Guests can savor the same beer served at Munich’s Oktoberfest, along with bratwurst, knockwurst, fresh apple strudel, and pretzels from local German vendors.

Competitions like log sawing, stein carrying, and stein holding will keep the festivities lively. Additional activities include Beer Pong, a climbing wall, mechanical bull, giant inflatables for kids, and other skill games. Dance troupes will perform traditional dances, encouraging attendees to join in on sing-alongs, dance-alongs, and the famous Chicken Dance.

Event Details and Ticket Information

The 54th Annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest will be held at the Big Bear Lake Convention Center (42900 Big Bear Blvd). Event times are Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sundays from 12 noon to 6 p.m., and Fridays in October from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets go on sale the first week of August. Follow Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest on Facebook or Instagram for updates and ticket sales information. For general inquiries, visit BigBearEvents.com or call 909-585-3000.

Join the celebration and experience the spirit of Oktoberfest at Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest 2024!





