52-year-old Phelan man arrested for theft of antique school bus in Pinon Hills

PINON HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 52-year-old Phelan man was recently arrested for the theft of an antique school bus in Pinion Hills, officials said.

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:50 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Yucca Terrace and Pionero Road.

According to the caller, he was in the process of building a new home on the property and someone recently came onto the property and stole an antique fire engine. The victim believed someone was now on the property to steal an antique school bus.

Deputies arrived and located the suspect later identified as David Lee Jeffries on the property. According to a sheriff’s news release, “Jeffries had the antique school bus connected to his semi-truck and was preparing to leave the property.”

David Lee Jeffries was arrested for grand theft auto and booked at High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held in lieu of $50,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy A. Hahalkin, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

