51-year-old inmate found dead after altercation at United States Penitentiary in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) -A 51-year-old inmate was found unresponsive following a perceived altercation at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Victorville.

It happened on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at approximately 7:55 a.m. Prison officials said responding staff immediately secured the area and initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving measures continued.

Inmate Lane Paul Wyman was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel. A second inmate was medically assessed and treated for minor injuries at the facility.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Officials said Mr. Wyman was sentenced in the Eastern District of Washington to a 36-month sentence for a supervised release violation for an original charge of Second Degree Murder. He had been in custody at USP Victorville since April 20, 2023.

USP Victorville is a high-security facility and currently houses 1,140 male offenders.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)