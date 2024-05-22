51 Felony Arrests and 29 Firearms Seized during Operation Consequences May 11th through May 17, 2024

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between May 11 and May 17, 2024, Operation Consequences continued its intensive crime suppression efforts with 20 search warrants served across the Victor Valley and San Bernardino.

Coordinated by the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, this operation also included collaboration with the California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, Ontario Police Department, Upland Police Department, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Major Outcomes:

Search Warrants: Over the one-week period, 20 search warrants were executed across San Bernardino, Adelanto, Hesperia, Victorville, and Apple Valley.

Over the one-week period, 20 search warrants were executed across San Bernardino, Adelanto, Hesperia, Victorville, and Apple Valley. Seizures and Arrests: Law enforcement officers seized 29 firearms, including six ghost guns, and made 51 felony arrests.

Law enforcement officers seized 29 firearms, including six ghost guns, and made 51 felony arrests. Targeted Efforts: The operation focused on engaging gang members and individuals prohibited from possessing firearms.

Funding and Support: The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has authorized additional funding to bolster county-wide crime suppression initiatives. This support aims to enhance the Sheriff’s Department’s capacity to address quality-of-life issues affecting communities throughout the county.

Future Plans for Operation Consequences: Operation Consequences will persist over the coming months, concentrating on targeted crime suppression operations, parole, and probation checks. The initiative will cover the High Desert and areas under the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.

Objectives:

Reduce violent crime

Disrupt and dismantle criminal street gangs

Locate and arrest individuals involved in illegal firearm possession, manufacturing, and trafficking

Locations:

1200 Block of N. F St., San Bernardino

18600 Block of Casaba Rd., Adelanto

15500 Block of Smoke Tree St., Hesperia

2000 Block of Fremontia Rd., Hesperia

15000 Block of Turner Rd., Victorville

5900 Block of Stanton Ave., San Bernardino

3700 Block of Ridgeline Dr., San Bernardino

15000 Block of Comanche Rd., Apple Valley

Operation Consequences exemplifies a coordinated and persistent effort to enhance public safety and quality of life for residents in San Bernardino County. Through continued collaboration and dedicated resources, law enforcement agencies aim to significantly impact crime rates and community well-being.

For ongoing updates on Operation Consequences and other public safety initiatives, visit the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department website.





(Scroll Down To Comment)