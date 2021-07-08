5,043 plants and 48 lbs. of processed marijuana seized in Phelan and Pinon Hills

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Multiple search warrants in the communities of Phelan and Pinon Hills resulted in eight arrests along with thousands of marijuana plants seized.

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at about 7:00 a.m., investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) and deputies from the Victor Valley Station served six search warrants after receiving numerous complaints about large outdoor pot grows in the area.

“The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California’s Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County’s ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity. San Bernardino County has a law prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors,” stated sheriff’s officials.

List of search warrant locations:

#1 – 6900 block of Buckthorne Road

#2 – 12200 block of Mountain Road

#3 – Golden View and Bear Valley Road

#4 – 12900 block of Amarillo Road

#5 – La Mesa Road and Oasis Road

#6 -Oasis Road and Palmdale Raod

Sheriff’s Department personnel located and arrested eight suspects. Investigators seized a total of 5,043 marijuana plants and 48 pounds of processed marijuana, officials said.

The following suspects were cited on charges of Cultivation of Cannabis; over six plants:

John McCandless, 67-year-old male, resident of Phelan – location #1

Rosalinda Sanchez, 51-year-old female, resident of Pinon Hills – location #3

Geovani Rosales, 26-year-old male, resident of Mexico – location #3

Jose Corona, 35 year-old-male, resident of Mexico -location #3

Henry Kolter, 71-year-old-male, resident of Phelan – location #4

Juan Renteria, 29-year-old-male, resident of San Bernardino – location #5

Alfonso Villasenor, 21-year-old-male, resident of San Bernardino – location #5

Pablo Arreola, 38-year-old-male, resident of Pinon Hills – location #5

Authorities said property owners who are growing marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties violate the state law, and local ordinances may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions. Property owners are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or code compliance agency to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations.

The Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division and the Victor Valley Station will continue to enforce California’s cannabis laws, as well as the San Bernardino County’s ordinance regarding cannabis cultivation and distribution. Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinance are subject to fines, prosecution, and seizure of property.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909)387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

